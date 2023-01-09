topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
HORRIFIC ACCIDENT

Sleeper bus falls off Agra-Lucknow Expressway due to fog, three killed, 18 injured - Details HERE

IMD Weather Update: Due to high speeds in dense fog on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway near Piprauli village in Thathia police station area of Kannauj district, the bus collided with a truck standing on the road and then fell down from the expressway.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 09, 2023, 11:51 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The accident happened due to dense fog and high speed.
  • The sleeper bus was going from Anand Vihar Delhi to Sultanpur.
  • The bus had left Delhi on Sunday evening with 30 passengers.

Trending Photos

Sleeper bus falls off Agra-Lucknow Expressway due to fog, three killed, 18 injured - Details HERE

A major accident occurred on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway due to heavy fog in UP. The accident happened in Kannauj around 12 midnight. Here on the expressway, a sleeper bus hit a truck parked on the road. This killed three people and injured 18 others. Due to high speed, the bus fell from the expressway after hitting the truck. The dead include two women and a child from the same family, while the condition of four of the injured passengers is said to be critical.

The accident happened due to dense fog and high speed. The sleeper bus was going from Anand Vihar Delhi to Sultanpur. The bus had left Delhi on Sunday evening with 30 passengers. Due to high speeds in dense fog on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway near Piprauli village in Thathia police station area of Kannauj district, the bus collided with a truck standing on the road and then fell down from the expressway. The deceased were identified as Anita Bajpai, 50, Sanjana, 25, and Devansh, 11, residents of Rae Bareli. After the accident, there was hue and cry among the passengers. Nearby, villagers reached the spot and informed the police. After that, the police and UPIDA team reached the spot. All the injured are being treated at Tirva Medical College.

According to sources, another accident happened on this expressway in Unnao around 4 am on Monday morning. Here, a sleeper bus going from Rajkot in Gujarat to Nepal collided with DCM. In this accident, 4 passengers died while 6 were seriously injured.

Live Tv

Horrific AccidentLucknow-Agra ExpresswayDelhi weather todayweather forecast delhi ncrDelhi temperature todayDelhi weather newsdelhi weather red alertDelhi schools closedweather mumbaimanali weathershimla weatherweather kashmirweather delhi 10 daysdelhi weather today rainIMD weather forecast

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?
DNA Video
DNA: When the hottest day ever recorded in Antarctica in 1974
DNA Video
DNA: 'Postmortem' of police's theory in Kanjhawala case
DNA Video
DNA: Who set up a settlement on railway land in Haldwani?