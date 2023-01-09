Sleeper bus falls off Agra-Lucknow Expressway due to fog, three killed, 18 injured - Details HERE

A major accident occurred on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway due to heavy fog in UP. The accident happened in Kannauj around 12 midnight. Here on the expressway, a sleeper bus hit a truck parked on the road. This killed three people and injured 18 others. Due to high speed, the bus fell from the expressway after hitting the truck. The dead include two women and a child from the same family, while the condition of four of the injured passengers is said to be critical.

The accident happened due to dense fog and high speed. The sleeper bus was going from Anand Vihar Delhi to Sultanpur. The bus had left Delhi on Sunday evening with 30 passengers. Due to high speeds in dense fog on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway near Piprauli village in Thathia police station area of Kannauj district, the bus collided with a truck standing on the road and then fell down from the expressway. The deceased were identified as Anita Bajpai, 50, Sanjana, 25, and Devansh, 11, residents of Rae Bareli. After the accident, there was hue and cry among the passengers. Nearby, villagers reached the spot and informed the police. After that, the police and UPIDA team reached the spot. All the injured are being treated at Tirva Medical College.

According to sources, another accident happened on this expressway in Unnao around 4 am on Monday morning. Here, a sleeper bus going from Rajkot in Gujarat to Nepal collided with DCM. In this accident, 4 passengers died while 6 were seriously injured.