Slip Of Tongue? Sanjay Nishad Refers To Maneka Gandhi As Sonia Gandhi

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh consists of a total of 80 Lok Sabha seats witnessing the battle between various political parties and their strategies for ongoing general elections. Recently, Uttar Pradesh minister and Nishad Party leader Sanjay Nishad was addressing a public meeting in Sultanpur for BJP candidate Maneka Gandhi. The political drama unfolds after the Nishad Party leader praised Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, with Maneka on the stage.

Reportedly, while delivering his speech at Sultanpur in support of BJP's Maneka Gandhi, Yogi government minister Sanjay Nishad said that the land of Sultanpur considers Sonia Gandhi as a piece of its heart. Later, the BJP MLA stopped him and pointed out the political blunder to Nishad. While concluding his speech Nishad corrected himself.

BJP has nominated Maneka Gandhi as MP candidate from the Sultanpur Lok Sabha seat, she is also the sitting MP from the Sultanpur seat. The saffron party has again chosen to go with her in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. While the Samajwadi Party has fielded Bheem Nishad from this seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP emerged as the winner by securing the majority of seats available. Of 80 seats, the saffron party secured a victory on 62 seats, followed by the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) with 10 seats, the Samajwadi Party (SP) with 5 seats, and the Apna Dal with 2 seats.