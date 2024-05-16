Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2749692
NewsIndia
ROBERT FICO

Slovakian PM Robert Fico Suffers Bullet Injury; PM Modi Says 'Deeply Shocked'

Slovakia's PM Robert Fico was hospitalised and survived the surgery, says the latest report. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed shock at the incident.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: May 16, 2024, 09:16 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Slovakian PM Robert Fico Suffers Bullet Injury; PM Modi Says 'Deeply Shocked'

Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico suffered a bullet injury after being shot at by an assailant. He was hospitalised and survived the surgery, says the latest report. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed shock at the incident. Fico is currently fighting for his life in hospital. Multiple shots were fired at him in a small town of Bratislava. Slovakia's Defence Minister Robert Kalinak said that the surgery took more than three hours and PM's condition is still critical. 

"Deeply shocked at the news of the shooting at Slovakia’s Prime Minister, H.E. Mr. Robert Fico. I strongly condemn this cowardly and dastardly act and wish PM Fico a speedy recovery. India stands in solidarity with the people of the Slovak Republic," said PM Modi.

This is a developing story.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA
Modi gave a big hint in nomination from Varanasi
DNA
Who Is Responsible For The Hoarding Accident In Ghatkopar?
DNA
Why was America embarrassed by India's Chabahar deal
DNA Video
DNA: India's first digital beggar Raju dies
DNA Video
DNA test of your utensils
DNA Video
DNA: How to know if gold is real?
DNA Video
DNA: What is the Fatehpur Sikri Masjid-Mandir controversy?
DNA Video
DNA: Lok Sabha elections...Is there a game in voting?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi-Akhilesh Yadav Holds Join Rally In Kannauj
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Supreme Court's decision on Kejriwal