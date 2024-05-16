Slovakian PM Robert Fico Suffers Bullet Injury; PM Modi Says 'Deeply Shocked'

Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico suffered a bullet injury after being shot at by an assailant. He was hospitalised and survived the surgery, says the latest report. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed shock at the incident. Fico is currently fighting for his life in hospital. Multiple shots were fired at him in a small town of Bratislava. Slovakia's Defence Minister Robert Kalinak said that the surgery took more than three hours and PM's condition is still critical.

"Deeply shocked at the news of the shooting at Slovakia’s Prime Minister, H.E. Mr. Robert Fico. I strongly condemn this cowardly and dastardly act and wish PM Fico a speedy recovery. India stands in solidarity with the people of the Slovak Republic," said PM Modi.

Deeply shocked at the news of the shooting at Slovakia’s Prime Minister, H.E. Mr. Robert Fico. I strongly condemn this cowardly and dastardly act and wish PM Fico a speedy recovery. India stands in solidarity with the people of the Slovak Republic. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 16, 2024

This is a developing story.