Uddhav Thackeray, leader of Shiv Sena (UBT) criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of displaying arrogance when apologizing for the collapse of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Maharashtra. During a protest organized by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance in Mumbai, Thackeray remarked that the people of Maharashtra would not accept the Prime Minister's apology, perceiving it as insincere and filled with arrogance.

Thackeray said, ''Did you notice the arrogance in the (Prime Minister Narendra Modi's) apology? It smacked of arrogance. One deputy chief minister was smiling. The mistake (collapse) cannot be forgiven."

"We have all gathered here to demand ‘BJP get out of India’. For what was the PM apologising? For the statue, he inaugurated eight months ago? For the corruption involved?", he added.

'Jode Maro' Protests

Thackeray made the statement while speaking to the crowd during the ‘jode maro’ (hit with footwear) protests against the Mayahuti coalition government of Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP.

The protest march commenced at the historic Hutatma Chowk and proceeded towards the Gateway of India in south Mumbai.It aimed to highlight the perceived disrespect towards Shivaji Maharaj, a revered Maratha icon. The statue in question, located in Sindhudurg district, was unveiled by PM Modi on December 4, 2023, during Navy Day celebrations.

Sharad Pawar's Stand

Sharad Pawar, leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP), also criticized the ruling party, stating that the incident had insulted Shivaji Maharaj and suggesting that there was a widespread belief of corruption in the statue’s construction. Pawar emphasized the symbolic importance of Shivaji Maharaj to the people of Maharashtra and condemned the shoddy work that led to the statue's collapse.

Chief Minister’s Reaction

Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, expressed his sorrow over the incident but cautioned against politicizing the matter. Shinde emphasized that Shivaji Maharaj represents more than just a political figure in Maharashtra; he is an icon of identity and faith. While condemning the statue's collapse as unfortunate, Shinde warned that turning it into a political issue would be a mistake, criticizing the opposition for exploiting the incident for political gain.

Shinde also condemned the recent vandalism of a Shivaji statue in Karnataka, asserting that those responsible should face severe consequences. He assured that the people of Maharashtra are observant and would deliver a fitting response in the upcoming elections.