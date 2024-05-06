Smriti Irani: Check LSS Congress Candidate From Uttar Pradesh's Amethi Lok Sabha Seat
BJP leader and candidate from Amethi Lok Sabha Seat of Uttar Pradesh Smriti Irani is all set to contest the ongoing general election on May 20 in phase 5. She is contesting the election against Congress candidate KL Sharma.
Smriti Irani
Social Media Score
|Scores
|Over All Score
|58
|Digital Listening Score
|74
|Facebook Score
|65
|Instagram Score
|0
|X Score
|65
|YouTube Score
|64
