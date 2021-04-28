Smriti Irani shares his 'oxygen' request, UP police books him for spreading rumors

New Delhi: The police in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi booked a man accusing him of creating fear after he sent a 'fake' request for oxygen cylinder for a COVID-19 patient on social media.

The man identified as Shashank Yadav had shared a post that he needed an oxygen cylinder for his 88-year-old relative but it was later found that the case was not COVID-19 related and his post allegedly created a panic. He has been booked under the Epidemic Act

"Need oxygen cylinder, ASAP," Shashank Yadav had tweeted on Monday, and tagged Bollywood actor Sonu Sood.

While, Union Minister and Amethi MP Smriti Irani responded saying, "Called Shashank thrice...No response on the number shared by you in your tweet."

It was when Yadav did not pick his calls that the Amethi Police was called upon to investigate the matter. It came to light that the young man had not mentioned that his relative was not a COVID-19 patient.

The Superintendent of Police Dinesh Singh said on Wednesday tweeted, "When he was called, he did not pick up. We thought he might be in some problem and therefore he was not picking up the phone. So we used surveillance and tracked his location and reached his house, where he was found sleeping," Singh said, adding, "Shashank's motive was to create sensation and fear," he added.

The Amethi Police tweeted on Tuesday, "Neither the patient had Covid-19 infection nor did he require oxygen. He died due to cardiac arrest at 8 pm Monday. Making such tweets are not only condemnable but also an offence."

In his tweet, Yadav also had not said that his relative was COVID-19 positive, PTI reported.

While, an FIR has been lodged against Yadav under relevant sections of the Epidemic Act, and he was served a notice under section 41 of the CrPC (requiring appearance before police to prevent the person from committing any further offence), the SP said.

Yadav was taken to a police station for questioning, but was later let off.