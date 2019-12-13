Smriti Irani tears into Rahul Gandhi over his 'Rape in India' remark, says 'he should be punished'

Union Minister Smriti Irani today on Friday demanded strict action against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in the Parliament over his "Rape in India" remark at a rally in poll-bound Jharkhand.

"This is the first time in history that a leader is giving a clarion call that Indian women should be raped. Is this Rahul Gandhi's message to the people of the country? He should be punished," Smriti Irani, Smriti Irani, who defeated the Congress leader in his home bastion Amethi in 2019 Lok Sabha poll, said in the Lok Sabha.

Other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs also raised slogans against Rahul Gandhi as Smriti Irani tore into Rahul Gandhi over his remark.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal said that Rahul Gandhi's statement was condemnable and he should apologise in the House.

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee, meanwhile, said that the Congress leader had insulted women.

There was a commotion in the Lok Sabha as BJP members raised slogans seeking apology from Rahul Gandhi.

A similar scenario was witnessed in the Rajya Sabha with BJP members raising slogans of, "Rahul Gandhi maafi maango" (Rahul Gandhi, apologise)." House Chairman and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, however, quelled the protests by asking members to not disturb the proceedings."You cannot take the name of a person who is not a member of this House. Nobody has the business to disturb the House," said Naidu. Following the ruckus, both the Houses of the Parliament were adjourned till 12 pm.

Congress' ally DMK's Kanimozhi sided with Rahul Gandhi and defended his remark in the House. "The PM said 'Make in India', which we respect, but what is happening in the country? That is what Rahul Gandhi intended to say. Unfortunately, 'Make in India' is not happening and women in the country are being raped. This is a concern." she said amid pandemonium.

Targetting the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre over the incidents of rape, Rahul Gandhi on Thursday had said that, "Modi claims 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao'... but from whom to save the girls? Girls have to be protected from BJP MLAs. You might have heard 'Make in India' but it has become 'rape in India'."

He was addressing a rally in Godda.