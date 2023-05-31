Smriti Irani's 'Contact US' Jab At Rahul Gandhi After Congress' 'Missing' Tweet

NEW DELHI: Union Minister and senior BJP leader Smriti Irani on Wednesday took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi after a tweet from Congress’ Twitter handle declared her “missing.” Hitting out at the main opposition party, Irani said Congress should "contact US" if they are looking for Rahul Gandhi. "O divine political creature, I have just left Sirsira village, Vidhan Sabha Salon, Lok Sabha Amethi towards Dhuranpur. If looking for former MP, please contact US," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

हे दिव्य राजनीतिक प्राणी , मैं अभी सिरसिरा गाँव , विधान सभा सलोन , लोक सभा अमेठी से निकली हूँ धूरनपुर की ओर । अगर पूर्व सांसद को ढूँढ रहे हो तो कृपया अमेरिका संपर्क करें । https://t.co/2rEUKLPCK8 — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) May 31, 2023

The response from Irani came shortly after the Congress shared a poster indicating Irani was “missing,” in an apparent dig at the Union Minister’s silence over the ongoing wrestlers' protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

It may be noted that Irani had wrested Amethi - the Gandhi family stronghold by defeating Rahul Gandhi in 2019. Rahul Gandhi, who faced defeat in Amethi, won from Kerala's Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency that he lost after being sentenced to two years in jail by a Surat court in a defamation case earlier this year.

Rahul Gandhi is currently touring the US where his latest attack on the Narendra Modi government has irked the ruling BJP once again. Speaking at a gathering of the Indian diaspora in California on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi said, "I think if you sat Modi Ji down next to God, he would start explaining to God how the universe works. And God would get confused about what I have created.”

Notable, Smriti Irani last week urged the people of Kerala to ensure the defeat of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad as he deprived Amethi of development and he will do the same in his constituency of the southern state.

Crediting herself for having ousted Rahul Gandhi from the Gandhi family Lok Sabha bastion in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi, she said that the Congress leader, who was elected as a member of Parliament from Kerala's Wayanad, should be defeated in the upcoming general elections next year.

"It was me who sent him to Wayanad from Uttar Pradesh. What was the reason behind (Congress) sending him to Wayanad? When he was an MP there, 80 per cent of the people didn't have electricity, the district collector didn't have an office, there was no fire station. When the Wayanad MP (Rahul Gandhi) was in Amethi, there was no medical college. There was no Sainik School or Kendriya Vidyalaya. When he left (in 2019), all this was possible," the Union Minister said.

"If he (Rahul Gandhi) is here (Wayanad), the same (previous) situation as Amethi will be in Wayanad. So you (the people of Kerala) should ensure that he is not here," she told while addressing the state-level women's labour convention's inauguration organised by the Kerala unit of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS).