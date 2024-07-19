Snake Bites Bihar Woman; Family Smartly Brings Both Her And Reptile To Hospital For Easy Treatment

An unusual incident has come to light from Bettiah, Bihar where Kishori Devi, a resident of Dhokaraha in Majholia, was bitten late at night by a black cobra. The snake bit the woman at two different places, and her condition was deteriorating. Seeing this, the family rushed her to GMCH. While her treatment was ongoing, there was a commotion in the hospital late at night.

After getting her admitted for treatment, the woman's family arrived at the hospital with the black cobra in hand. Seeing the snake, patients, their relatives, and doctors were in a state of panic. People started running in all directions upon seeing the black cobra in the family's hand. Thereafter, the forest department team was called to the hospital and the snake was handed over to them. This clever move enabled the doctors to accurately identify the type of venom and provide the most effective treatment for his wife.

The woman's husband, Devsharan, stated that the snake bit his wife in two places while she was sleeping at night. After admitting the woman to the hospital, the family caught the snake that was hiding in the house and brought it to the hospital so that the doctor could see it was the same snake that bit her. He wandered around the hospital with the snake in a box, and after much persuasion, the snake was handed over to the forest department.