close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Snake

Snake found inside photocopy machine at Shivamogga police station

The snake wrapped itself around a black metal-like object inside the photocopy machine. It was later rescued and handed over to the forest officials.

Snake found inside photocopy machine at Shivamogga police station
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ANI

New Delhi: A rat snake was found inside a photocopy machine at Jayanagara police station in Shivamogga, Karnataka, on Saturday, news agency ANI reports.

As seen in a picture, the snake wrapped itself around a black metal-like object inside the machine. It was later rescued and handed over to the forest officials. 

Earlier this week, in a bizarre incident, a woman died after being bitten by two mating snakes after she unknowingly sat down on them while talking on the phone.

The incident took place in a village in Gorakhpur. The snakes had entered the house and were playing on the bed which had a printed bed cover. She walked into the room while talking and without seeing the snakes, she sat down on the bed. The snakes bit her and within a few minutes, she fell unconscious. She was soon rushed to the hospital where she died during treatment.

Live TV

Furious over the woman's death, her family members beat the snakes to death as when they returned to the room, the snakes were still playing on the bed.

(With ANI and IANS inputs)

Tags:
Snakesnake found in photocopy machineShivamogga
Next
Story

Pakistan targets schools, houses in ceasefire violation in J&K's Poonch, Rajauri districts

Must Watch

PT16M12S

Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Delhi react to new traffic rules