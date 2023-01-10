topStoriesenglish
SNAP 2022: SIBM Results DECLARED at snaptest.org- Direct link to check scorecard here

SNAP Result 2022: SIU announced the SNAP result in the form of scorecard at snaptest.org, details below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 03:55 PM IST

SNAP 2022: The Symbiosis International University (SIU) has declared the Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) 2022 result today, January 10, 2023. The SIU makes the SNAP scorecard available on its official website, snaptest.org. To view their SNAP results, candidates must enter their SNAP ID and password. Around 50,000 people applied for the SNAP 2022, which was held on December 10, 18, and 23, 2022.

SIU held the SNAP entry exam on three separate days: December 10, December 18, and December 23. The management entrance exam was administered by computer-based test (CBT) between 2 and 3 p.m.

SNAP 2022: Here’s how to check scores

Step 1: Visit the official website -- snaptest.org

Step 2: Click on the "SNAP Score Card" link available on the top of the homepage

Step 3: Insert the SNAP 2022 Id and password on the next window

Step 4: The SNAP 2022 score card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the SNAP result PDF and take a print for further reference.

SNAP 2022; direct link to check scores here

SNAP 2022 is for applicants seeking admission to the university's postgraduate (PG) management programmes (MBA) and postgraduate management diploma programmes (PGDM).

 

