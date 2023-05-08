Snow Avalanche Hits 2 Vehicles At Zojila On Srinagar-Leh Highway

Srinagar: Two vehicles skidded off the road and rolled down the cliff after a snow avalanche came barreling down on the Srinagar-Leh highway at Zojila Pass today afternoon. Officials said that multiple avalanches occurred in the area following intense rains and snow, the vehicle was hit by the snow Avalanche near the Panimatha cafeteria a turn at Zojil Pass. The ill-fated vehicles were on their way to Kargil from Srinagar said officials.

Indian army in a press release said, “On the occurrence of snow slides and minor avalanches at numerous locations along Zojila axis, teams of GREF, local Indian Army unit & JKP has been pressed into action."

“Indian Army's specially trained Avalanche Rescue Team along with medical teams is involved in evacuating stranded tourists. Rescue teams are equipped with emergency medical kits and all stores required for early rescue are carrying out the necessary relief work,” stated Indian Army.

The rescue teams including a police party were immediately pressed in and rushed to the spot, who rescued the passengers travelling in these vehicles, however, vehicles could not be retrieved due to the inclement weather, said officials adding that it is still snowing on Zojail Pass.



After this incident and continuous inclement weather, the Srinagar-Kargil highway has been closed to traffic till further orders. This area is witnessing continuous avalanches since January this year more than a dozen avalanches occurred in the Sonamarg Zojila stretch due to the heavy snowfall in Kashmir beside the Sonamarg area avalanche were seen in Gulmarg and Gurez area also this year around 9 people including two foreign skiers have lost their lives till now in Kashmir valley due to the occurrence of avalanches.

Meanwhile, authorities have issued a snow avalanche warning for the upper-reach areas of Kashmir Valley particularly in North Kashmir and advised people to remain alert. According to communication, an avalanche with a high danger level is likely to occur above 2000 metres in Bandipora, Baramullah Ganderbal and Kupwara districts in the next 24 hours.

“Avalanche with medium danger level is likely to occur above 2000 metres over Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora and Ganderbal districts and avalanche with low danger level is likely to occur above 2000 metres over Anantnag, Doda, Kishtwar, Kulgam, Poonch and Ramban districts in the next 24 hours,” the communication read.