Snowfall Brings Early Winters In Kashmir With Tourism Getting A Boost

With winter arriving early in Kashmir due to snowfall, there is a wave of happiness among the tourists. Hundreds of tourists have reached Gulmarg-Sonmarg to see the snowfall and enjoy the weather. Tourists were surprised by the amazing snowfall in Sonamarg and Gulmarg. One of the tourists Nisha said, “We have come to Kashmir, it is just like heaven, yesterday there was snowfall and we are lucky that today we came to visit Sonamarg and we got snow, it is a good memory.”

Tourist Arvind said, "We are feeling very good, before this, we had seen snowfall in Gulmarg, but seeing snow on trees and hills is a different experience, we are taking good memories with us, we request all to come here."

Local people associated with tourism are also happy with the early snowfall as it has increased tourist bookings in the Gulmarg, Sonamarg and Srinagar areas. Local people associated with tourism are hopeful that early snowfall will bring winter tourism to Kashmir soon and boost their business.

The onset of winter with fresh snowfall in the upper reaches of Kashmir Valley for the last two days has forced people to take out warm clothes and start using heating devices to avoid the cold. Since October 15, there has been intermittent rain in most of the plains of Kashmir including the summer capital Srinagar and heavy snow in the upper areas like Pir Panjal Range, Mughal Road, Peer Ki Gali, Tangdhar, Machil, Gurez, Sonmarg, Zojila.

According to details, the Sinthan Top and Afarwat areas of ??Gulmarg and Sonamarg recorded more than six inches of snowfall. Several roads including Bandipora-Gurez Road, Srinagar-Kishtwar Road, Srinagar-Ladakh Road and Mughal Road have been closed due to the fresh rains.