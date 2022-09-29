NewsIndia
VIJAY RUPANI

'...So, I left the post of Chief Minister', Former Gujarat CM makes BIG disclosure amid ruckus over Ashok Gehlot's RESIGNATION

Amidst the ongoing political turmoil in the Rajasthan Congress, former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has made a big disclosure about how he left the post of CM within a day at the behest of the BJP high command.

  • Vijay Rupani was made the Chief Minister of Gujarat in August 2016 after the resignation of Anandiben Patel.
  • He remained in the post till September 2021.
  • After Rupani's resignation, Bhupendra Patel was given the responsibility of Chief Minister.

'...So, I left the post of Chief Minister', Former Gujarat CM makes BIG disclosure amid ruckus over Ashok Gehlot's RESIGNATION

There has been an uproar over the Congress high command asking Ashok Gehlot to leave the post of Chief Minister and today he is going to meet Sonia Gandhi. Meanwhile, former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani made a big disclosure and said that he had left the post at the behest of the BJP high command. Rupani spoke openly about his resignation in an interview given to the Indian Express and said that a night ago a message was received from the BJP high command. After that, he resigned from the post of Chief Minister of Gujarat on 11 September 2021.

Disclosing this, former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said that he was not given any reason by the party for leaving the post, nor did he ask the BJP high command about the reasons for leaving the post. Describing himself as a disciplined worker of the party, Vijay Rupani said that whenever the party has given him the responsibility, he has fulfilled it.

After the disclosure of Rupani, it is being compared with the latest developments going on in Rajasthan, where there has been a ruckus after the Congress high command asked Ashok Gehlot to leave the post of Chief Minister. Whereas, Congress has talked about giving promotion to Ashok Gehlot and giving him the top post in the party. But, despite this, the MLAs and ministers supporting Gehlot have adopted a rebellious attitude.

Let us tell you that Vijay Rupani was made the Chief Minister of Gujarat in August 2016 after the resignation of Anandiben Patel and he remained in the post till September 2021. After Vijay Rupani's resignation, Bhupendra Patel was given the responsibility of Chief Minister.

