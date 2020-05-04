Social distancing norms thrown to wind in Uttar Pradesh; long queues outside liquor shops

Lucknow: With the ease of restrictions following the new guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Uttar Pradesh government, people lined up outside liquor shops to purchase alcohol across several parts of the state.

Hundreds of people thronged to liquor shops in the wee hours on Monday (May 4) and long queues were witnessed outside the wine shops in the state. Liquor shops opened today in the state after a 40-day lockdown. As social distancing norms were thrown to the wind, people were seen buying multiple bottles. Some liquor outlets; however, were seen maintaining the guidelines issued by the government as they made circles outside the shops.

As per MHA, liquor shops are allowed to function in green and orange zones as well as those located outside containment zones areas in the red zone, but with certain conditions. Liquor shops located in the hotspot zones, however, remained shut.

According to IANS, Excise Commissioner Sanjay Bhoosreddy today inspected a model shop in Mahanagar area to see if the safety protocols were being followed.