Shiv Sena

Social media being used to defame Mumbai and Maharashtra, says Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana'

Maharashtra’s ruling party Shiv Sena on Tuesday claimed social media platforms are being used systematically to defame Mumbai and Maharashtra.

Social media being used to defame Mumbai and Maharashtra, says Shiv Sena mouthpiece &#039;Saamana&#039;

MUMBAI: Maharashtra’s ruling party Shiv Sena on Tuesday claimed social media platforms are being used systematically to defame Mumbai and Maharashtra.

In an editorial published in Shiv Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’, the party said “for the last five to six years, disparaging comments are being made on social media in the name of gossiping and there is no restriction on it, Maharashtra and the Marathis are experiencing such a situation for the past some days.”

"Social media is being used systematically to defame Mumbai and Maharashtra. But if anyone retorts to such gossiping in their own style, then concerns are raised about one's (the users) freedom of speech," the Marathi daily said without mentioning any incident.

The Saamana editorial also referred to Supreme Court judge N V Ramanas recent comment where he said "judges are now becoming victims of juicy gossip and slanderous social media postings as they restrain themselves from speaking in their own defence".

Referring to that, Shiv Sena mouthpiece said what Justice Ramana said is true and applies to almost all sectors with its degree varying.

The Shiv Sena's remarks came against the backdrop of its workers recently roughing up a retired Navy officer in Mumbai for circulating on social media a cartoon lampooning Maharashtra Chief Minister and Sena president Uddhav Thackeray.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party was recently engaged in a war of words with Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who in a Twitter post likened Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The Shiv Sena, which is in power in Maharashtra along with the NCP and Congress, also said some machineries have to face "false criticism" helplessly due to government obligation, but that does not mean social media users take disadvantage of it.

The party also wondered if social media users will show the maturity of understanding what Justice Ramana said.

(With Agency inputs)

Shiv Sena
