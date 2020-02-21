हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Biju Patnaik

Social worker Agus Indra Udayana visits 'Indonesia's hero' Biju Patnaik's museum in Bhubaneswar

Udayana, who was conferred Padma Shri earlier this year, thanked Photojournalist Aneel Prasad Mishra for establishing the museum dedicated to Patnaik in Bhubaneswar.

(Image Courtesy: Twitter)

Bhubaneswar (Odisha): Indonesian social worker and Padma Shri awardee Agus Indra Udayana on Thursday visited the photo museum of Biju Patnaik -- the former Chief Minister of Odisha, who played a role in the Indonesian freedom struggle.

Speaking to media on his visit to the museum located in Odisha`s capital city of Bhubaneswar, the social worker said that he found the exhibition -- showing the life and achievement of the eminent freedom fighter -- inspirational and is interesting in establishing a similar one in Bali.

`Biju Patnaik is a hero for the people of Indonesia. I found the visit to this exhibition really inspirational. Soon we will make a small photo museum dedicated to Biju Patnaik in Bali," he said.

Udayana, who was conferred Padma Shri earlier this year, thanked Photojournalist Aneel Prasad Mishra for establishing the museum dedicated to Patnaik in Bhubaneswar.

Spread in an area of 600 sq. feet, the photo gallery has hundreds of photos of the former Chief Minister along with his chair, spectacles and other belongings.

Patnaik is admired in Indonesia for his contribution to the Indonesian freedom struggle.

In July 1947, Patnaik, an expert pilot, was given the responsibility to bring Indonesian revolutionary leaders Sutan Sjahrir and Mohammad Hatta to Delhi by then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

For his act of bravery during the Indonesia freedom struggle, Patnaik was given honorary citizenship in Indonesia and awarded the `Bhoomi Putra`, the highest Indonesian award, rarely granted to a foreigner.

In 1995, when Indonesia was celebrating its 50th Independence Day, Biju Patnaik was awarded the highest national award, the `Bintang Jasa Utama`

