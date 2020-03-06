हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Socio Story: A platform to tell saga of unsung, unheard heroes

In a bid to share stories of those who remain unsung and unheard, a platform with an innovative idea has come to fore to tell the stories of such people to the world. The platform, Socio Story, not only empowers people to showcase their social impact work but also gives them the opportunity to be heard. 

The initiative, by Manoj Pachauri, is open for anyone to speak and share. Their stories could be about anything from innovation, creativity, leadership, education, or any other field. The aim is to promote the people who aim at contributing to the betterment of society.

More than 500 people from across the world apply for the event. Out of these, 5 applicants are given a chance to share their stories. The applicants come from all walks of life, from student to professional, anyone and everyone can come forward to participate.

The winner is then given an opportunity to interact with industry leaders to find a solution to his/her problems. With the help of this kind, the platform aims at creating a better society to live in.

Socio Story is only two years old and the founders aim at receiving an even higher number of participations in the years to come. 

The platform is going ahead with the innovative idea when people have forgotten the art of listening and expressing themselves in the age of smartphones, smart televisions and advanced technologies.

There are so many social heroes but their stories remain unheard and unvoiced. Socio Story works for such people under the mentorship of eminent social Development leaders.

Dr KK Upadhayay, who is mentor and advisor, opine that the platform has done a fantastic work.

