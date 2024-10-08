Sohna Assembly election result 2024 Live: Winner and Loser Candidate List

Sohna , Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: The current Haryana legislative Assembly will end on November 3, 2024. The state is all set to elect 90 members for its Legislative Assembly. Haryana voted in a single phase and the voting was conducted on October 5. As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), the result is to be declared today. In the October 2019 Assembly elections, the state government was formed by the coalition of Bharatiya Janata Party and Jannayak Janata Party with Manohar Lal Khattar as the Chief Minister.

9.30am Update: Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate Tejpal Tanwar is leading with the vote margin of 1248, Rohita Singh is trailing from Sohna.

Sohna is one of the assembly constituencies in Haryana. Sohna comes under Gurugram district of Haryana state. Sohna Assembly Constituency went to polls in October this year.. The voting took place in a single phase. In the 2024 Haryana Assembly Elections, the total percentage of voters in Sohna Constituency was recorded at 65 percent. The results of the Assembly elections 2024 in the Sohna constituency will be announced on October 8.



List Of Sohna Constituency Candidates:

Tejpal Tanwar is in the field from Bharatiya Janata Party. Rohtash Khatana is from Congress, Dharamender Khatana is the AAP candidate from Sohna and Vinesh Gurja is the fighting candidate from JJP-ASP. While INLD-BSP has no candidate on this seat.

In 2019, Sanjay Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Rohtas Singh of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) with a lead margin of 59,117 votes. In 2014, Tejpal Tawar from the saffron party won in Sohna Assembly Elections, leading with 24,547 votes. In 2009, Dharambir from Indian National Congress won with a lead of 505 votes.

It will be interesting to know who is the winner from the Sohna assembly seat. With counting of votes in progress, stay tuned with us for latest updates on Haryana Election Results 2014.