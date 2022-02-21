'Soja beta varna Kejriwal aajayega...'Arvind Kejriwal turns Gabbar; Read why

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday (February 21) endorsed himself as a brand against corruption and chose a rather dramatic way to do so.

In an election rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, Kejriwal counter attacked his rivals who accused him of being involved with anti-national forces following allegations by ex-AAP member Kumar Vishwas.

Kejriwal said, “I am a terrorist who scares the corrupt.”

Calling himself a nightmare for those who indulged in corrupt practices, Kejriwal used the famous dialogue of the iconic movie Sholay to express his reputation as a man against corruption.

He said, “There is a dialogue from Sholay movie..."Jab baccha bhrashtachar karta hai toh maa kehti hai soja beta varna Kejriwal aajayega..."

#WATCH | ...Kejriwal is a terrorist who scares the corrupt...There is a dialogue from Sholay movie..."Jab baccha bhrashtachar karta hai toh maa kehti hai soja beta varna Kejriwal aajayega...": AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal in Lucknow, UP pic.twitter.com/tb0ydWMplh — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 21, 2022

The remarks came as the Delhi CM begins his four-day Uttar Pradesh tour from Monday to drum up support for party candidates in the ongoing assembly polls, AAP office-bearers said.

Kejriwal, the Delhi chief minister, will begin the tour with an address at a public meeting in the state capital's Qaisarbagh area, party spokesperson Vaibhav Maheshwari said.

Kejriwal will also be visiting Barabanki and Prayagraj and Gorakhpur during the four-day visit and join various election-related programmes of the AAP," Maheshwari said.

Kejriwal will be joined by the party's Uttar Pradesh in-charge Sanjay Singh, and three-four MLAs from Delhi, where the party is in power, he added.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be contesting the assembly polls from Gorakhpur (Sadar) seat.

