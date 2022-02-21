हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Uttar Pradesh assembly polls

'Soja beta varna Kejriwal aajayega...'Arvind Kejriwal turns Gabbar; Read why

Calling himself a nightmare for those who indulged in corrupt practices,  Kejriwal used the famous dialogue of the iconic movie Sholay to express his reputation as a man against corruption.

&#039;Soja beta varna Kejriwal aajayega...&#039;Arvind Kejriwal turns Gabbar; Read why

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday (February 21) endorsed himself as a brand against corruption and chose a rather dramatic way to do so.

In an election rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, Kejriwal counter attacked his rivals who accused him of being involved with anti-national forces following allegations by ex-AAP member Kumar Vishwas.

Kejriwal said, “I am a terrorist who scares the corrupt.”

Calling himself a nightmare for those who indulged in corrupt practices,  Kejriwal used the famous dialogue of the iconic movie Sholay to express his reputation as a man against corruption.

He said, “There is a dialogue from Sholay movie..."Jab baccha bhrashtachar karta hai toh maa kehti hai soja beta varna Kejriwal aajayega..."

Watch the video here!

The remarks came as the Delhi CM begins his four-day Uttar Pradesh tour from Monday to drum up support for party candidates in the ongoing assembly polls, AAP office-bearers said.

Kejriwal, the Delhi chief minister, will begin the tour with an address at a public meeting in the state capital's Qaisarbagh area, party spokesperson Vaibhav Maheshwari said.

Kejriwal will also be visiting Barabanki and Prayagraj and Gorakhpur during the four-day visit and join various election-related programmes of the AAP," Maheshwari said.

Kejriwal will be joined by the party's Uttar Pradesh in-charge Sanjay Singh, and three-four MLAs from Delhi, where the party is in power, he added.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be contesting the assembly polls from Gorakhpur (Sadar) seat.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Uttar Pradesh assembly pollsKejriwal in LucknowArvind KejriwalArvind Kejriwal turns Gabbar
