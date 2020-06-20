Solar Eclipse 2020: Balaji temple to remain closed due to Surya Grahan

Tirumala: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) authorities have decided to prohibit darshan in Tirumala temple for pilgrims on June 21 in view of the Solar Eclipse.

While speaking to Zee News, TTD Chief priest Shri Krishna Seshachala Dekshitulu said, "The eclipse will occur between 10:18 am and 1:38 pm. The temple doors will close after Ekanta Seva on June 20 by 8:30 pm and they will be reopened on June 21 by 2:30 pm. After that, the first Archana (first bell), bali, saattumora, and second Archana (second bell) will be observed in Ekantham till 6 pm."

There will be no distribution of Annaprasadam (free meals) at Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Annaprasadam Complex.

The local temples of TTD in Tirupati, Tiruchanoor, Srinivasa Mangapuram and Appalayagunta will also be remain closed till June 21 afternoon.

After Ekanta Seva on June 20, the temple doors of respective temples will be closed.

They will be opened after 2:30 pm and cleaning rituals like Suddhi, Punyaha Vachanam etc will be performed.

However, in Sri Kodanda Rama Swamy, after Suddhi and other rituals between 4 pm and 6 pm, the devotees will be allowed for darshan between 6 pm and 7 pm followed by evening Tomala Seva and Ekanta Sevas.

In Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy temple at Srinivasa Mangapuram, after Suddhi, the devotees will be allowed for darshan between 4:30 pm and 6 pm, while in Sri Kapileswara Swamy temple at Tirupati, after performing Suddhi and Punyahavachanam, the Kainkaryams to the presiding deity will be performed. However, there will be no darshan for devotees.