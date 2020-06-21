Solar Eclipse 2020: Special rituals at Balaji temple during Surya Grahan today

As the partial Surya Grahan falls on Sunday (June 21) between 10:18 am and 1:38 pm, the main doors of Tirumala temple were closed on Saturday (June 20) night after Ekanta Seva.

As the solar eclipse will last for almost three and a half hours, the sacred programme at the temple is divided into six halves.

In the first phase the Jeeyangars, their staff and Srivari temple Archakas will chant the Astakshari Mantra "Om Namo Narayanaya" and Dwadasakshari Mantra "Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya" from 10:18 am to 11.00 am.

In the second half, the Veda Parayanmdars of Srivari temple will recite the Sri Purusha Suktam between 11am and 11:30am.

In the third phase of surya grahan between 11.30 am and 12.00 noon, the Veda Pundits of Dharmagiri Veda Vijnana Peetham will perform the Sri Sukta Parayanam during Mantra Japam.

As a part of the holy Japa in the fourth phase of the solar eclipse, the Scheme Veda Parayanamdars will recite the Sri Narayana Suktam between 12 noon and 12:30 pm and in fifth phase they recite Sri Dhanvanthri Mantra Japam between 12:30 pm and 1pm. In the final half, between 1 pm and 1:38 pm the Scheme Veda parayanadars will chant the Dasa Shanti Mantra.

While speaking to media, Tirumala Tirupati DevasthanamsExecutive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal said, "To promote global peace and health of entire humanity ttd to conduct Grahana Japa Yajnam in the Swamy Pushkarini (temple tank located at Tirumala) on June 21. Devotees can watch entire event as Sri Venkateshwara Bakthi Channel is live telecasting the programme for global devotees."