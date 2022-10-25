Solar Eclipse 2022: Doors of Badrinath-Kedarnath Dham, several temples across India CLOSED today

NEW DELHI: The doors of popular Hindu shrines - Shri Badrinath and Kedarnath temples - will remain closed on Tuesday (October 25) due to the partial solar eclipse 2022. The temple committee has earlier said that after the end of the solar eclipse, the pujas will be performed in the evening. The announcement was made by the Chief Administrative Officer of the Shri Kedarnath-Badrinath Temple Committee.

Uttarakhand | Due to the partial solar eclipse, the doors of the Badrinath Dham & Kedarnath Dham are closed today. pic.twitter.com/JnyXdL7gi8 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 25, 2022

Many important temples in Telangana remain closed on Tuesday due to the solar eclipse, a senior official of the Endowments Department said. Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadagirigutta, Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada, Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Dharmapuri and Sri Gnana Saraswathi Devi temple in Basar are among those remain closed, official sources said.

Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple was closed in the morning due to the eclipse and will be opened tomorrow (Wednesday) morning after performing Samprokshana and other rituals, a temple official said.

Solar Eclipse 2022: When and where to watch

As per the Ministry of Earth Science, a partial eclipse of the Sun will occur on Tuesday. In India, the eclipse will begin before sunset in the afternoon and will be seen from most places. In southern and central India, the eclipse will be observed just before sunset with Nagpur experiencing the eclipse from 4:49 PM to 5:42 PM.

In Bengaluru, the eclipse will begin at 5:12 PM, reaching its maximum at 5:49 PM and ending at 5:55 PM. In Chennai, the eclipse would be visible from 5:14 PM to 5:44 PM, astrophysicist Debi Prasad Duari had earlier said.