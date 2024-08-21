'Sold Unclaimed Bodies, Trafficked Bio-Medical Waste': Former RG Kar Principal Sandip Ghosh Faces New Allegations

Doctors in Kolkata are continuing their protest following the rape and murder of a junior doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital. Medical professionals from the National Institute of Homeopathy joined the demonstration, holding banners and chanting slogans, demanding justice for the second-year PG student who was assaulted and killed in the college's seminar hall on August 9.

On Wednesday morning, the Resident Doctors' Association of AIIMS, New Delhi, expressed its heartfelt gratitude to the Supreme Court after establishing a National Task Force to provide recommendations on preventing violence and ensuring safe working conditions for medical professionals. Now, the former principal, who is being quizzed by the CBI, is facing more allegations.

Sandip Ghosh is now embroiled in a slew of serious allegations, including accepting bribes from students in exchange for higher grades, trafficking medical waste, and selling unclaimed bodies. Authorities investigating Ghosh, as well as his legal counsel, have yet to respond to these accusations. Zee News has not been able to independently verify the allegations made by Akhtar Ali, a former deputy superintendent of RG Kar.

Akhtar Ali has approached Kolkata Police with accusations that Ghosh operated an illicit network within the hospital, allegedly amassing significant wealth through these illegal activities.

Ali claimed that he was transferred when he raised the matter back in 2023. Ali has alleged that Ghosh illegally sold bio-medical waste, including gloves and syringes, to his contacts in Bangladesh, violating regulations that mandate such waste be sent only to authorized centers for proper disposal and recycling. Additionally, he accused the former principal of selling unclaimed bodies and taking a 20 per cent kickback on all hospital tenders.

The RG Kar Medical college of Kolkata shot into the headlines once again after the rape and murder of a trainee doctor following which Ghosh was shunted and assigned a new role by the West Bengal government.