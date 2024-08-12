Soldier Assaulted In Police Custody; Furious Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Reprimands Cops

JAIPUR: An army soldier was stripped and assaulted in police custody here, Rajasthan minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said on Monday after he visited the Shipra Path police station where he rebuked the cops over the alleged incident and raised the matter with the Director General of Police. A sub-inspector and three constables have been shunted out and an inquiry has been ordered, DGP U R Sahoo told PTI.

The DGP said that the police had raided an illegal hookah bar the previous night where they apprehended some people and the soldier was among them. "One sub-inspector and three constables have been shunted to police lines by the Jaipur police commissioner and an inquiry has been ordered," the DGP said.

Rajasthan: Cabinet Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore visits the police station after a complaint was filed about Army commando Arvind, stationed in J&K, being stripped and beaten with a stick by Jaipur police. Rathore reprimanded the ACP over the incident pic.twitter.com/emEOSn4bQm — IANS (@ians_india) August 12, 2024

Rajasthan's Sainik Kalyan minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, who has served in the Army, reached the police station and questioned the conduct of the cops. "A very sad incident came to my knowledge where a soldier, who is serving in Kashmir and is visiting here, was stripped by some police personnel and beaten with sticks. He was made to sit in the middle of the people and some policemen made him repeat that the police is the 'baap' of the Indian Army," Rathore told reporters.

"I have been in uniform and I respect Rajasthan police. This is a matter of great sadness and it shows the disgusting mentality of those two-three persons who did this," he said and expressed confidence that Rajasthan Police will take strict action against such elements. He said that such incidents cannot be tolerated.

"It is written in the medical report that he was assaulted by people. An Indian army soldier has been caught and beaten up by five police personnel, that too without any reason. So strict action is necessary against those who are breaking the law in the police department," he said. Rathore said he spoke to the Director General of Police who assured him of action.