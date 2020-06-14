हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Poonch

Soldier killed, two injured as Pakistan shells forward posts in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

This is the third fatality in the Pakistani firing and shelling on forward posts and villages in the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri this month. 

Soldier killed, two injured as Pakistan shells forward posts in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Poonch
ANI photo
Play

Jammu: An Army personnel was killed and two others were injured when Pakistani troops opened heavy fire and shelled areas along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. 29-year-old Sepoy Lungabui Abonmli died in the shelling in Shahpur-Kirni sector, officials said.

This is the third fatality in the Pakistani firing and shelling on forward posts and villages in the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri this month. ANI quoted officials saying that the latest firing and shelling from across the border took place in Shahpur-Kerni sector on Saturday night, drawing strong retaliation by the Indian Army.

The injured personnel have been airlifted to the Command Hospital in Udhampur for medical treatment. All the three soldiers belong to the Assam Regiment’s 10 Battalion.

Meanwhile, the officials said that casualties suffered by the Pakistani Army in the retaliatory action were not known immediately.

On June 4, havaldar P Mathiazhagan fell to Pakistani firing in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district, while on June 10, Naik Gurcharan Singh lost his life in a similar incident in Rajouri sector. 

 

PoonchJammu and KashmirRajouriLine of controlLoCSoldierJawanIndian Army
