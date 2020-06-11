Soldier martyred, civilian injured in Pakistan shelling in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

Jammu: One Indian Army jawan lost his life and a civilian was injured in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army in the Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday (June 10).

On Wednesday, Pakistan resorted to indiscriminate, unprovoked firing and shelling on the LoC around 10 pm in Tarkundi and Manjakote areas of Rajouri.

"An army soldier sustained injuries in Pakistan firing in Tarkundi area. He was shifted to hospital in Rajouri where he succumbed to injuries. A police constable on leave sustained a shoulder injury due to splinters in Manjakote area. He has been shifted to hospital for treatment," officials said.

A civilian of Rajdhani village was also injured in Pak shelling. Several houses were damaged and a few animals were also killed intense firing and mortar shelling from across the border along the LoC, triggering panic and fear among residents.

According to officials, Pakistan targeted over half-a-dozen villages along the LoC in Nowshera and Balakote sectors. They said Pakistan Army targeted civilian areas in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district with heavy mortars and guided missiles. People living in border hamlets took shelters in some underground bunkers to save their lives as their villages were pounded with mortar bombs

Pakistan violated ceasefire on the LoC in both Poonch and Rajouri districts on Wednesday.