हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pakistan

Soldier martyred, civilian injured in Pakistan shelling in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

Several houses were damaged and a few animals were also killed intense firing and mortar shelling from across the border along the LoC, triggering panic and fear among residents.

Soldier martyred, civilian injured in Pakistan shelling in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Rajouri
PTI photo

Jammu: One Indian Army jawan lost his life and a civilian was injured in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army in the Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday (June 10). 

On Wednesday, Pakistan resorted to indiscriminate, unprovoked firing and shelling on the LoC around 10 pm in Tarkundi and Manjakote areas of Rajouri.

"An army soldier sustained injuries in Pakistan firing in Tarkundi area. He was shifted to hospital in Rajouri where he succumbed to injuries. A police constable on leave sustained a shoulder injury due to splinters in Manjakote area. He has been shifted to hospital for treatment," officials said.

A civilian of Rajdhani village was also injured in Pak shelling. Several houses were damaged and a few animals were also killed intense firing and mortar shelling from across the border along the LoC, triggering panic and fear among residents.

According to officials, Pakistan targeted over half-a-dozen villages along the LoC in Nowshera and Balakote sectors. They said Pakistan Army targeted civilian areas in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district with heavy mortars and guided missiles. People living in border hamlets took shelters in some underground bunkers to save their lives as their villages were pounded with mortar bombs

Pakistan violated ceasefire on the LoC in both Poonch and Rajouri districts on Wednesday.

Tags:
Pakistanceasefire violationIndian ArmymartyredJammu and Kashmir
Next
Story

With 9,996 coronavirus COVID-19 cases and 357 deaths India records highest single-day spike
  • 2,86,579Confirmed
  • 8,102Deaths

Full coverage

  • 72,91,484Confirmed
  • 4,13,058Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M6S

COVID 19: Uddhav Thackeray's warning, lockdown may apply again