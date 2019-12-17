Soldier martyred in ceasefire violation by Pakistan along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir

An Indian Army soldier was martyred on Tuesday in ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. This is the second such incident for the second consecutive day. Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing in Sunderbani sector of in Rajouri district and the Indian Army responded effectively inflicting substantial damages to the Pakistan Army.

In the exchange of fire, Rifleman Sukhwinder Singh attained martyrdom. Singh, aged 21 years belonged to Fatehpur Village in Hoshiarpur district of Punjab, according to Army officials. He is survived by his parents, added the officials. "Singh was a brave, highly motivated and a sincere soldier and the nation will always remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty," said the Army.

On Monday, a jawan was martyred in a ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army in Gurez sector, which is about 86 kilometres from Bandipore district.

On December 12, Pakistan had resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors of Poonch district. The Pakistani Army had initiated an unprovoked firing of small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC at around 11.40 am.

Notably, Pakistan has violated ceasefire over 2,500 times from January to November 15, 2019, in the border areas of J&K along the LoC. Pakistani Army continues to make civilians their targets even as the Indian Army has valorously countered their every attempt to ensue unrest in the valley.

There has also been a surge in ceasefire violations by Pakistan since the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre decided to abrogate Article 370, which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. More than 350 ceasefire violations took place in October 2019, which were the highest in the 10 months of 2019, the Indian Army said. The other time when Pakistan-initiated ceasefire violation crossed the 300-mark was in August 2019, when India revoked Article 370.

Pakistan has been violating ceasefire almost every day for the past three months in the districts of Hiranagar, Akhnoor, Sundarbani, Nowshera, Rajouri, Mendhar, Poonch, Uri and Kupwara.