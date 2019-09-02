Soldier martyred in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district

A soldier was martyred when Pakistan violated ceasefire in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. The soldier has been identified as 23-year-old Grenadier Hemraj Jat, a resident of Bhadoon village in Roopangarh tehsil of Rajasthan's Alwar. He was inducted in the Army on March 2017. He is survived by his mother.

The unprovoked firing from Pakistan started at about 1 pm on Sunday. Pakistan fired small arms and shelling along with mortars in Poonch. The Indian Army retaliated befittingly.

Pakistan has been repeatedly violating the ceasefire and each attempt has been thwarted by Indian forces.

Indian Army chief Bipin Rawat had been in J&K on Friday and Saturday where he had told Indian soldiers posted along the LoC to be alert and ready for aggressive posturings from Pakistan. He had complimented them for foiling infiltration bids and had said that they need to remain alert to blunt any aggressive attempts made by Pakistan.

Pakistan has made it a habit to repeatedly violate ceasefire all along the LoC, often in a bid to push in terrorists. Indian intelligence reports have said recently that several terror launch pads have been kept at the ready in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir with Islamabad increasingly getting desperate to disrupt the peace and calm in the aftermath of Indian government's decision to revoke Article 370.

Imran Khan, often described by his own political rivals as a puppet of the Pakistani army and Inter-State Services (ISI), has already warned of dire consequences and had even spoken of nuclear weapons in an address to his nation regarding J&K. His appeals to the international community have failed miserably with most countries agreeing that the issue of Article 370 is India's domestic matter.