Solicitor General Tushar Mehta denies meet with Suvendu Adhikari after TMC calls for his removal

New Delhi: After the Trinamool Congress (TMC) created an uproar over an alleged meet between Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta and West Bengal BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari, Mehta has refuted the allegations of a meet claiming that the party leader came to his residence "unannounced".

Mehta said he was paid a visit by Adhikari but insisted that they did not meet.

"Suvendu Adhikari did come to my residence-cum-office yesterday at around 3.00 pm, unannounced. Since I was already in a pre-scheduled meeting in my chamber, my staff requested him to sit in the waiting room.. after my meeting I requested my PPS to convey to Adhikari my inability to meet him and apologise to keep him waiting. Adhikari thanked my PPS and left without insisting to meet me. The question of my meeting with Mr Adhikari, therefore, did not arise," he has been quoted as saying by ANI.

Meanwhile, the TMC wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking the removal of Tushar Mehta fearing that the BJP leader tried to influence the SG.

In its letter, TMC alleged that Adhikari, who is an accused in the Narada case and Sarada Chit Fund scam, held a meeting with the SG to influence the outcome of the cases.

"The Solicitor General of India is the second law officer in the country after Attorney General of India and advises Government of India and its various organs in crucial legal matters such as Narada and Sarada cases. Such meeting with an accused is a grave offence," the letter read.

On Thursday, the Leader of Opposition from West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari, had meetings with Bharatiya Janata Party leadership including Union Home Minister Amit Shah as the state BJP prepares to take on the Mamata Banerjee government over post-poll violence during the budget session of assembly starting from July 2.