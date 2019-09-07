close

Indian High Commission

Solidarity vs anarchy: Indians in UK join hands to clean High Commission after Pak supporters' vandalism

In a mature yet strong response to Pakistan-incited elements who had vandalised Indian High Commission in London, Indians in UK came out to carry out the cleaning work.

Solidarity vs anarchy: Indians in UK join hands to clean High Commission after Pak supporters' vandalism

New Delhi: In a strong message of solidarity, the Indian community in the United Kingdom on Saturday joined hands to clean the mess created by violent protests by Pakistanis and people of Pakistani origin in front of the Indian mission in London last week. Indian envoy Ruchi Ghanashyam was also present when the clean up operation began at 3.30 PM IST (11 am London time).

In a symbolic move, the British Indians' community sent the Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London, the cleaning invoice after volunteering and cleaning the area.

While Khan had strongly condemned the 'unacceptable behaviour' involving Pakistanis, the British High Commission in Delhi had described the incident as 'largely peaceful.'

Members of the Pakistani diaspora, along with several supporters of the Khalistan movement, had staged a violent protest outside the mission on September 3, the second in a month's time. The first had happened on August 15 on the occasion of India's Independence Day. They were protesting the Indian government's decision to remove the special status for the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The violent protest on September 3 saw vandalisation of Indian mission's property with Indian High Commission tweeting a photo of a broken windowpane.

India had strongly raised the matter - both in New Delhi and London. India had summoned British Deputy High Commissioner Jan Thompson in New Delhi on Wednesday, a day after the protest took place.

Ghanashyam had also met DG (Political) Foreign office and raised the issue. Two people were arrested after the protest by the Metropolitan Police.

