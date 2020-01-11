Some 'activist students' have created terror in campus: JNU V-C Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar

New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice-Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar on Saturday appealed to all university students to return to the campus and resume academic activities. The V-C also made an appeal to all those students who had left for their homes after violence inside the campus to come back and get themselves registered for the winter semester.

He asserted that most of the reasonable demands of the agitating students have accepted and normalcy has been restored in the varsity campus. "We have strengthened the security on campus and I appeal all students who have gone home to come back. Academic activities have been resumed and JNU is back on its foot," Jagadesh Kumar said.

"I request all students to return to campus and get their registration for the winter semester done as classes will be starting from January 13," he added. "Our internal security is manned by ex-servicemen and I have also requested police to be at gates and come inside if any law and order situation arises," he added.

Kumar also interacted with students on Saturday during which he said that some ''activist students'' backed by a group of teachers are the trouble brewers who have created an atmosphere of terror forcing students to vacate the hostel.

''The terror created by some of the activist students went to such an extent that many of our students had to leave the hostels. Our campus is known as a peaceful campus," the V-C said.

Kumar claimed that many illegal persons are staying in hostels who are outsiders and fan violence."The problem is that many illegal students are staying in hostels, they could be outsiders, they may be participating in any possible violence because they have nothing to do with the university," he added. The JNU V-C also slammed the group of teachers backing the "activist students" alleging that they are responsible for disturbing the environment of the campus.

"I would like to ask these teachers, who are standing with the activist students and disturbing the environment of the campus, that what are they doing with the future of these students?" asked VC.

"They must see the kind of damage they are doing to the university by standing with the activist`s students, instead of standing with the thousands of innocent students who like to pursue their academic activities," he said.

He also informed media that the University administration has taken adequate steps to ensure the safety and security of the students residing on the campus.

Kumar had on Friday met Human Resource Development (MHRD) Secretary Amit Khare to discuss the existing situation.

On Thursday, Khare met with a delegation of JNU comprising members of the students` union (JNUSU) led by president Aishe Ghosh and teachers association (JNUTA) led by Prof D K Lobiyal and faculty members.

On January 5, more than 30 students of the university, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the varsity and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods.

(With Agency inputs)