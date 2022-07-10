New Delhi: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday (Juy 10, 2022) took a veiled swipe at Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray while citing his humble background. The newly appointed Maharashtra CM said some people think they are born to rule but they should have felt proud that a common man has assumed the CM's chair. While addressing a rally in temple town Pandharpur, where he performed 'mahapooja' at the famous Lord Vitthal temple on the occasion of 'Ashadhi Ekadashi' as part of a chief ministerial tradition, Shinde said, "I did not come with a golden spoon. I am one among you. Some people think they are born to rule. They should have felt proud that a common man has assumed the chair. We have the majority numbers to rule. We haven't done anything illegal.”

Shinde, who hails from Thane, used to drive an autorickshaw to make a living. He also said that his decision to rebel against the Sena leadership was "historic" and that his Hindutva will ensure "inclusive development".

During his address, Eknath Shinde also took a veiled swipe at Uddhav Thackeray's supporters, some of whom had called out Shinde's "ingratitude" claiming that he betrayed the Shiv Sena despite being given all kinds of responsibilities by the party.

Shinde's rebellion along with 39 MLAs of Sena led to the collapse of the MVA government headed by Uddhav Thackeray last month.

Shinde took oath as the chief minister on June 30 with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as deputy chief minister.

He said his elevation from 'shakha pramukh' in the party to the top post in the state (Chief Minister) was possible because of the "blessings of (Thane Sena strongman and mentor) Anand Dighe and (Sena founder) Balasaheb Thackeray".

"I have withstood all efforts to hurt me politically. I don't wish to criticise anyone and make everything public," he said, adding that Bal Thackeray's Hindutva ideology was not about hating other religions.

He said MVA allies, a reference to NCP and Congress, had been hurting the Shiv Sena by strengthening their defeated candidates to unseat Sena legislators.

"Moreover, in the last two-and-half years, we could not speak against those who insulted (Hindutva ideologue) Veer Savarkar as well as against ministers who had links with (fugitive gangster) Dawood Ibrahim (an allegation against NCP's Nawab Malik who is currently in jail)," he said.

"I will speak less and work more. We are Balasaheb's and Anand Dighe's Shiv Sainiks. Our Hindutva is of inclusive development. I may be the chief minister but will work as a sevak (servant) and karyakarta (worker)," Shinde said.

(With agency inputs)