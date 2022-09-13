Some political parties trying to create 'negative image' of Bengal, 'ignoring' TMC's achievements: Mamata Banerjee

New Delhi: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday (September 12, 2022) said that some political parties have only been trying to "create a negative image" of West Bengal and are "ignoring" the achievements of her Trinamool Congress (TMC) government. She also attacked a "section of media" said alleged that they pander to these by giving out "selective information". Addressing a program for distribution of appointment letters to beneficiaries of the "Utkarsha Bangla" scheme, the TMC supremo said that the critics "disregard the strides made by her government in skill development and MSME sector which employs over one crore people". She claimed that the employment rate decreased by 45 per cent elsewhere in the country during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020-21, but West Bengal was able to create 40 per cent more jobs at that time.

"We don't allow disruptions which hurt the common man. A party that rules Delhi only wants disruption. Some of these parties never project the achievements of Bengal. A section of media also does the same. Such attitude forbids dissemination of necessary information on ways we can help investors and entrepreneurs," Mamata said, in an apparent dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Banerjee, without naming any party, also launched a tirade against the erstwhile Left Front regime and accused it of ruining the industrial environment in Bengal with its "disorderly politics during 34 years of its rule".

She also called for measures to make Bengal the number one domestic travel destination, suggesting that more homestays be created in places of tourist interest.

"If a TV set is not working, those trained in TV repair in our training institutes can be hired in apart from the mechanics that are into the business. That way, options increase for common people. Our Utkarsha Bangla scheme is aimed at doing that," the West Bengal CM said.

Insisting that her government was "industry-friendly", she requested all industries to come and invest in Bengal.

"We believe in generating employment," she stated.

"Some people are trying to derail the projects as they don't want Bengal to prosper. We want development to protect the interest of landowners and farmers. We have always given priority to the interest of farmers but we also want industries to grow," Mamata added.

(With agency inputs)