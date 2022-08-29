KOLKATA: In yet another controversy surrounding Mamata Banerjee’s party, a minister in the West Bengal government has triggered a controversy by saying that some TMC MLAs were looting the party in a video that has now gone viral on social media. Minister Srikanta Mahata has claimed that several Trinamool Congress MLAs and MPs from the film industry have been looting the party while honest workers are being ignored by the central leadership of the party.

In the viral video, the Salboni TMC MLA could be seen telling his supporters at a meeting that the party's top leaders are labelling “bad elements as good ones.”

“We have tried to reason with all the top leaders but they did not listen. They are labelling bad elements as good ones while overlooking the loyalists who are honest. However, I will work for giving livelihood rights to people of Paschimanchal (western districts) in whatever way possible,” Mahata said at the meeting on Saturday.

Describing certain newly elected MLAs and MPs from the film industry as looters, Mahata said that “if they turn out to be the assets of the TMC, how long can we be with this party?" "If there are instances of loot of money, it is advisable for a minister to go to jail. Otherwise, people will point fingers at ministers and label all of us as thieves. Aren't all of us facing similar taunts?" the minister said.

Reacting to his statement, the TMC's Paschim Medinipur co-ordinator Ajit Maity said that a show-cause notice has been issued to Mahata for making remarks that have further “harmed the image of the party.” Replying to the show-cause notice, Mahata said that it was an “emotional outburst” and regretted making the remarks, according to Maity.

Mahata was apparently referring to the arrests of senior leaders Partha Chatterjee and Anubrata Mondal by central agencies in connection with school jobs scam and alleged cattle smuggling respectively.

Mahata said, "If the party only listens to thieves if people in metros like Kolkata are involved in rampant loot, should we keep silent?... We have to choose our path. Either we have to go to an ashram shunning everything or participate in social movements."

Responding to it, TMC state spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that his party does not approve of his views. "If Srikanta had anything to say, he would have to follow the party discipline and decorum. He cannot go against any decision taken by the party," Ghosh said.

Mahata named, among others, actors June Maliah and Sayantika Banerjee in his statement. MLA June Maliah said that she is happy that the party's disciplinary committee has promptly taken up the issue and Mahata was show-caused. Sayantika Banerjee, a state secretary of the TMC, said, "I have heard about the issue but don't want to comment in public.”

BJP also quickly grabbed the opportunity to attack the Mamata Banerjee government in the state. State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said Mahata has spoken the truth that the “TMC is a party of looters.” "Srikanta should explain what he meant by saying that these MLAs and MPs from the showbiz industry are on a looting spree. What exactly are they looting? He owes an explanation to the people of Bengal," Majumdar added.