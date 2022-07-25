New Delhi: Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways, at an event in Nagpur recently expressed that sometimes, he thinks about quitting politics. He made this statement while adressing the audience at Shri Girish Gandhi Amrut Mahotsav Satkar Programme in Nagpur. Gadkari said that there are many things to do in life besides politics.

Talking about social worker Dr Girish Gandhi, Gadkari said, "When Girish Bhai was in politics, I used to discourage him, because I also sometimes think of leaving politics. Apart from politics, there are many things to do in life."

Prior to this, he spoke about how the word politics has lost its meaning, value and importance. He said, "Dr Girish Gandhi is following the true definition of politics and working hard for awakening social consciousness. A true disciple of late Mohan Dharia who was a dedicated and committed leader and brought qualitative changes in society, Dr Girish Gandhi too has brought about qualitative changes in society. Girish Bhau has done great work in the field of environment. He taught us to plant trees. I got a taste for environment since then."

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had also inaugurated the Savner-Dhapewada-Goundkhairi section of National Highway 547-E in Nagpur on Sunday (July 24).

Speaking on the occasion Gadkari said, "This highway section, which is replete with various features like greenfield bypass, big bridge, railway flyover as well as vehicular underpass, overpass, bus shelter on both sides, will eliminate the traffic problem in the area and will prove crucial to ensure smooth and safe traffic for the citizens."

