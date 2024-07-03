Son of Security Guard Becomes IAS Officer, Cracks UPSC in First Attempt Without Internet or Coaching

New Delhi: The UPSC Civil Services Exam is undeniably one of the toughest exams in India. Each year, around 1 million candidates apply for this exam, but only about 1,000 manage to pass and secure prestigious positions such as IAS, IPS, IRS, or IFS in the Indian government. Today, we are sharing the story of a candidate whose father worked as a security guard and who is now an officer in the Indian government.

We are talking about IRS Officer Kuldeep Dwivedi, who secured an All India Rank of 242 in the 2015 UPSC Civil Services Exam. Growing up in severe economic hardship, Kuldeep never allowed any obstacle to hinder his path to success.

Kuldeep Dwivedi hails from a small village called Sheikhpur in the Nigoh district of Uttar Pradesh. His father, Suryakant Dwivedi, worked as a security guard at Lucknow University. He was the sole breadwinner for the family, earning a meager salary of INR 1,100. To support his children’s education, Suryakant also worked in the fields during the day.

Among his four siblings, Kuldeep was the most academically gifted. He graduated from Allahabad University in 2009 and completed his post-graduation in 2011. After obtaining his post-graduate degree, he started preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Exam. He prepared for the exam while staying in Allahabad. At that time, he didn’t even have a mobile phone and used to communicate with his family through a PCO. Moreover, Kuldeep did not attend any coaching classes for the UPSC exam. He borrowed books from other candidates and relied on self-study.

In 2015, Kuldeep appeared for the UPSC exam and, on his first attempt, secured an All India Rank of 242, which led to his selection as an IRS Officer.

Kuldeep Dwivedi's journey is a remarkable testament to determination and perseverance, demonstrating that with the right mindset and hard work, one can achieve success despite the most challenging circumstances.