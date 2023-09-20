Son Of Slain Pro-Khalistan Leader Nijjar Backs PM Trudeau, Says This About India
Deceased Pro-Khalistan leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's son on Wednesday said that he feels a sense of relief after the allegations that India is involved in the assassination of his father are revealed.
New Delhi: Deceased Pro-Khalistan leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's son on Wednesday said that he feels a sense of relief after the allegations that India is involved in the assassination of his father are revealed. He said that the world will get to know the truth after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged India's link to Nijjar's death. Nijjar's son further said that his friends and family always believed that Indian government is involved in his father's killing.
