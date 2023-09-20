trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2664700
NewsIndia
HARDEEP SINGH NIJJAR

Son Of Slain Pro-Khalistan Leader Nijjar Backs PM Trudeau, Says This About India

Deceased Pro-Khalistan leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's son on Wednesday said that he feels a sense of relief after the allegations that India is involved in the assassination of his father are revealed.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 20, 2023, 10:37 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Son Of Slain Pro-Khalistan Leader Nijjar Backs PM Trudeau, Says This About India

New Delhi: Deceased Pro-Khalistan leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's son on Wednesday said that he feels a sense of relief after the allegations that India is involved in the assassination of his father are revealed. He said that the world will get to know the truth after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged India's link to Nijjar's death. Nijjar's son further said that his friends and family always believed that Indian government is involved in his father's killing.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train