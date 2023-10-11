Sonamarg-Zozila Road Closed As Snowfall, Avalanche Hit J-K, Army Personnel Trapped

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a sudden drop in temperature as fresh snowfall and rain occurred in various parts of the region on Tuesday. The Sonamarg-Zojila road, which connects Srinagar with Leh, was closed due to heavy snow accumulation in the Zojila pass. The weather also affected the normal life of the people in the plains of Kashmir. A tragic incident took place near Mount Kun in Ladakh, where a group of about 40 army personnel from the High-Altitude Warfare School (HAWS) and the Army Adventure Wing of the Indian Army were caught in an avalanche while undergoing routine training activities.

Four of them were buried under the snow, and one of them succumbed to his injuries. The rescue operation is still underway to find the other three missing soldiers. The Meteorological Department in Kashmir had predicted rain and snowfall in the higher reaches and plains of various locations in Kashmir.

The forecast said that snow/rain would continue in the higher areas of J&K, Ladakh, particularly in North Kashmir and central Kashmir till 10th October evening. Last month, Gulmarg, one of the most popular tourist destinations, received its first snowfall of the season. This time, the upper reaches of Gulmarg and Kupwara received 2-4 inches of fresh snow.

The snowfall and avalanche have brought both beauty and challenges to the people of Jammu Kashmir Ladakh. They have to cope with the harsh weather conditions and the risks of natural disasters, while also enjoying the scenic views of the snow-covered mountains and valleys.