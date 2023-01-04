topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
SONIA GANDHI

Sonia Gandhi admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi, sources say 'routine check-up'

According to sources, Sonia Gandhi has been suffering from a respiratory infection. Sources said her admission was for a routine check-up. Her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accompanied her to the hospital, they said. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 04, 2023, 03:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Sonia Gandhi admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi, sources say 'routine check-up'

New Delhi: Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital here on Wednesday for a routine check-up, sources said. Her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accompanied her to the hospital, they said. According to them, Sonia Gandhi has been suffering from a respiratory infection. Sources said the admission was for a routine check-up.

Sonia Gandhi was last seen in public on Congress Foundation Day on December 28. She participated in the Bharat Jodo Yatra on December 24 in Delhi.

Sources added that Sonia Gandhi has been unwell since Tuesday which is why Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had returned to Delhi after walking seven kilometres in the Bharat Jodo Yatra that entered Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday evening.

The Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed its journey at 6 am on Wednesday after halting for the night at Mavikalan in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat.

Priyanka Gandhi did not, however, join Rahul Gandhi at the yatra's resumed.

Live Tv

Sonia GandhiSonia Gandhi hospitalisedGanga Ram HospitalDelhiCongressSonia Gandhi health updates

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Watch Europe's 'hypocrisy' on terrorists
DNA Video
DNA: Campaign to save Shri Sammed Shikharji
DNA Video
DNA: SC believes in demonetisation, opposition does not?
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous science fiction writer Isaac Asimov was born in 1920
DNA Video
DNA: Target Killing or Genocide Conspiracy?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Legendary football player Pele passed away
DNA Video
DNA: How did Rishabh escape from 'Burning Car'?
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 30, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Now you will get the 'right' to vote from anywhere
DNA Video
DNA: When Nano Technology started in 1959