Sonia Gandhi asks Himachal Congress leaders to stay united to win upcoming state Assembly polls

New Delhi: Ahead of Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls slated for later this year, Congress president Sonia Gandhi has asked the state party leaders to stay united to avoid a Punjab-like situation in the recently concluded Assembly elections, according to sources. Sonia Gandhi is quoted by ANI as saying, "You all are sitting together right but otherwise you don`t even talk to each other."

Having lost Punjab to Aam Aadmi Party, Congress leaders briefed Sonia Gandhi about the present position of AAP in Himachal Pradesh. Congress' Himachal Pradesh in-charge Rajiv Shukla, who was also present in the meeting, reportedly stated, "AAP is not an issue in Himachal Pradesh. Only those people who will not get tickets from BJP or Congress will contest from AAP`s ticket."

The Congress chief deliberated on the AAP position in the state with the party leaders and asked them to prepare a poll strategy to take on rivals. "All leaders from Himachal Pradesh promised Sonia Gandhi that they will remain united and a situation like Punjab will not be repeated there. Party leaders assured AICC president that state leaders will accept whatever decision the central leadership takes," sources told ANI.

Sources further said the state party president and legislature party leader can also be changed if the situation demands, adding "Central leadership is not changing any officer bearers right now but the option is open."

In the by-polls held in Himachal Pradesh last year, the Congress had won the Mandi Lok Sabha seat along with three assembly seats, therefore, it is trying to repeat the same in the upcoming assembly polls.

The meeting reportedly decided that the results witnessed in the Mandi Lok Sabha seat and three other assembly constituencies will be repeated only if the party moves ahead together with a full proof strategy to take on the BJP.

After Virbhadra Singh's death, Congress is witnessing a vacuum in the top leadership in the state despite the attempts made by several leaders trying to take the position of party`s face in the hilly state.

Anand Sharma, who is part of G-23, is reportedly being seen as a frontrunner to fill up the vacuum created after the demise of Virbhadra Singh. He, however, might be deprived of the position to lead the Congress in Himachal Pradesh, where the Assembly polls will be held in October this year.

(With ANI Inputs)

