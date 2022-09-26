NewsIndia
NITISH KUMAR

'Sonia Gandhi badly INSULTED PALTU RAM': BJP on Nitish Kumar’s meeting with Congress chief

Nitish-Lalu-Sonia meeting a flop show: BJP has mocked Bihar CM Nitish Kumar over his meeting with Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. The party said Sonia badly insulted 'Paltu Ram'.  It said that the Nitish-Lalu-Sonia meeting was a ''flop show.''

Written By  Ritesh K Srivastava|Last Updated: Sep 26, 2022, 06:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • BJP has mocked Nitish over his meeting with Sonia Gandhi
  • The party said Sonia badly insulted Paltu Ram
  • It said that the Nitish-Lalu-Sonia meeting was a flop show

Trending Photos

New Delhi: The BJP has taken a fresh dig at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar over his recent meeting with Congress chief Sonia Gandhi in the national capital on Sunday, calling it a ‘FLOP SHOW’. BJP’s national media cell in-charge Amit Malviya took to Twitter and said that Sonia Gandhi has badly insulted PM candidate Nitish Kumar. No picture of this meeting came out and Nitish and Lalu were seen holding each other’s hands for media coverage.”

 

 

Union Minister Giriraj Singh too made a mockery of Nitish-Lalu Yadav’s meeting with Sonia Gandhi, “It has emerged that Sonia Gandhi kicked Paltu Ram out.”

 

 

Another senior Bihar BJP politician, Sushil Modi said that the meeting of Lalu Yadav and Bihar Chief Minister with Sonia Gandhi is not going to make any big difference in the country`s politics because Congress is a sinking ship.

 

 

Slamming the Congress party, he said that Congress has been reduced to two states. "Why would Sonia Gandhi pay any heed to Nitish Kumar, she would want Rahul Gandhi to become the Prime Minister", he added. 

 

 

Talking about Lalu Yadav`s illness, he wished him a speedy recovery, yet made a striking remark that Lalu`s era is over. "In the 2009 Bihar election, he won 4 seats and in 2014, he got zero votes, their efforts will go in vain as they will not be able to unite nor will anyone accept Nitish Kumar as their leader", he claimed. 

Sushil Modi further took a jibe at Lalu saying that he claims to remove the Modi government when he hasn`t been able to secure even four seats in Bihar. "The opposition is being brought together, but where is it coming from? Only five of the 17 parties that were expected to attend the Haryana Fatehabad rally did so today; the leaders of the other 12 parties did not even show up. Lalu Yadav is the only one claiming that the BJP would be overturned simply by speaking, which is illegal in his state.'' 

 

 

Sushil Modi claimed that the number of MLAs JDU has is 43 in Bihar whereas BJP has 13,000 MLAs, CM in 12 states, and government in 18 states. He added, "This regional party cannot compete with it. If people vote for one party in the assembly elections, they vote for the other party in the Lok Sabha so that it will be the election of the Prime Minister and not the Chief Minister". 

He said that the people of the country have chosen the BJP government in 19 states and chose Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister. "Nitish Kumar`s attempt to unite the opposition has completely flopped.”

Nitish KumarPaltu RamSonia GandhiLalu YadavOpposition unityBJPNarendra Modi2024 Lok Sabha polls

