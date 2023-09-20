Sonia Gandhi Held Samajwadi Party MP By Collar In Lok Sabha? BJP MP Makes Stunning Claim

The Lok Sabha today took up the Women's Reservation Bill for discussion. During the debate, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey made a stunning claim that in 2012, Sonia Gandhi caught then Samajwadi Party MP Yashvir Singh by collar. Dubey claimed that when V Narayanasamy was presenting a bill on promotional quota for SCs/STs, Singh snatched the bill and tore it down. Dubey further said that then Sonia Gandhi went to Singh and held him by his collar.

“I jumped the bench and went to her and told Sonia ji that you are not our dictator, not a queen, you cannot resort to violence," said Dubey adding that Mulayam Singh had himself statted the SP MPs would not have survived had the BJP not been there. "You tried to kill the MPs," he added.

Dubey was referring to December 2012 incident when then Samajwadi Party MP Yashvir Singh snatched a copy of the Constitution (117th Amendment) Bill from Narayanasamy in the Lok Sabha. The incident triggered a war of words between the Congress and its ally SP.

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi today initiated the discussion on the Women’s Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha. Extending her support to the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam 2023’ Bill, Sonia Gandhi demanded its immediate implementation. “I stand in support of Nari Shakti Vandan Adhinyam 2023. Women are being told that they will have to wait more for this bill to become law. we demand that the bill be made a law immediately. As a delay in implementing the bill is a gross unfairness to women in the country. I appeal to the Government to do this immediately,” she said.

She also demanded the conducting of a caste census to ensure the participation of women belonging to Other Backward Class/Scheduled Caste (OBC/SC) communities. Ahead of her speech in Lok Sabha Sonia Gandhi said, “It was Rajiv ji's (Gandhi's) dream (Bill).” (With ANI inputs)