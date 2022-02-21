Sonia Gandhi slams Centre: 'Youth jobless, prices skyrocketing'

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Monday slammed the Centre over unemployment and inflation in the country. Sonia Gandhi, speaking at a press conference held virtually, said, "Youth study and prepare for jobs but the BJP government made them sit at home. There are 12 lakh government jobs vacant but employments are not being offered to the youth."

Prices of petrol, diesel, LPG, mustard oil are skyrocketing, it has become difficult for people to run their households, Sonia Gandhi said.

"During the lockdown, your business was closed. You suffered the pain of walking for miles. But Modi-Yogi governments acted irresponsibly and turned their faces away and closed their eyes, despite the pain of the people. The government didn`t provide any relief," she said.

Speaking further, Sonia Gandhi made an appeal, saying these polls are important for the people since for five years they saw a government that did nothing except create differences among them.

"These polls are important for you as for five years you saw a government that did nothing except create differences among you. Farmers grow crops with a lot of hard work. You neither got paid nor received fertilisers, not even irrigation facilities," she said.

The fourth phase of voting for the Assembly elections in UP will be held on February 23.The counting of votes will take place on March 10.