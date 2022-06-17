NewsIndia
Congress chief spokesperson Jairam Ramesh said Sonia Gandhi was admitted to the hospital on June 12 after bleeding from her nose following a recent Covid infection.

  • Sonia Gandhi is being treated for a respiratory tract infection
  • She is under close observation, said Congress
  • She is currently under treatment at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital

Sonia Gandhi under close observation, being treated for respiratory tract infection: Congress

New Delhi: Interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi was detected with a lower respiratory tract infection after her admission to the Ganga Ram Hospital and continues to be under ''close observation and treatment'', the party said Friday. Congress chief spokesperson Jairam Ramesh said Gandhi was admitted to the hospital on June 12 after bleeding from her nose following a recent Covid infection.

"She was immediately put under treatment and underwent a related follow-up procedure yesterday morning," he said in a statement. Ramesh, who is the new general secretary in charge of the party's communications department, said a fungal infection in her lower respiratory tract was also detected upon admission.

"She is currently being treated for it along with other post-Covid symptoms. She continues to be under close observation and treatment," Ramesh said.

 

 

Sonia Gandhi has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate on June 23 in a money laundering case. Her son and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is already being questioned by the probe agency and his next deposition before the ED is scheduled on Monday. 

Rahul Gandhi had also requested the ED to defer his questioning to June 20 so that he can spend some time with his ailing mother. The ED has accepted his request and deferred his questioning in the National Herald money laundering case to Monday, June 20. 

 

