New Delhi: Ahead of 'Chintan Shivir' being organised in Udaipur from May 13 to 15, Congress president Sonia Gandhi urged the party leaders to step forward and repay their "debt to the organisation in full measure at a critical juncture" when it is beset with challenges. In her opening remarks at the meeting of the Congress Working Committee here on Monday, she noted that there are no magic wands for electoral success.

Sonia Gandhi, who organised the meeting to discuss the agenda before the Chintan Shivir, urged the party leaders to ensure that the single over-riding message to come from the party`s three-day Chintan Shivir in Udaipur is "of unity, cohesion, determination and commitment to party`s accelerated revival", according to an ANI report.

She called for selfless work, discipline and a sense of consistent collective purpose to demonstrate the party`s tenacity and resilience amid the political challenges, adding that self-criticism is needed but it should not be done in a manner that erodes self-confidence.

The Congress chief also said that the Chintan Shivir should herald a restructured organization to meet the many ideological, electoral and managerial tasks faced by the party while referring to the challenges before the party in the wake of string of electoral reverses.

Notably, the party has lost five assembly polls earlier this year, besides facing several defeats in the past eight years. Some prominent faces of the party have also left the party across states.

"I request your full cooperation in ensuring that the single over-riding message that goes forth loud and clear from Udaipur is one of unity, cohesion, determination and commitment to our party`s accelerated revival," ANI quoted Sonia Gandhi as saying.

Shie further said, "There are no magic wands. It is only with selfless work, discipline and a sense of consistent collective purpose that we will demonstrate our tenacity and resilience. The party has been central to the life of each and every one of us. It has expected our total allegiance and has been good to each and every one of us. Now, when we are at a crucial juncture, it is imperative that we step forward and repay our debt to the party in full measure."

Sonia Gandhi said efforts have been made to ensure balanced representation.The party will hold discussions on political, economic, social justice, farmers, youth and organizational issues and adopt Udaipur Nav Sankalp.

"Self-criticism is of course needed in our party forums. But this should not be done in a manner that erodes self-confidence and morale and an atmosphere of gloom and doom prevails. To the contrary, we are beholden to put our heads together and together, collectively overcome the challenges that face us," the Congress chief said.

She further added that "This requires that the Chintan Shivir does not become a ritual, something we must just get through. I am determined that it should herald a restructured organization to meet the many ideological, electoral and managerial tasks we confront."

Sonia Gandhi also referred to the amendment in the party`s constitution concerning digital membership.

Sonia Gandhi will have final say in Chintan Shivir: Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that in the Chintan Shivir, there will be discussions on the matters related to organisation, agriculture, and economic condition of the country and Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi will take the final decision.

"In the Chintan Shivir, there will be a discussion on the matters related to the organisation, agriculture, and economic condition of the country. After that, a paper will be prepared and in the last, Sonia Gandhi will take the decision," Baghel told the media persons in Raipur on Monday.

The party is expected to hold discussions on political, economic, social justice, farmers, youth and organizational issues and adopt Udaipur Nav Sankalp. This chintan shivir is being held in Udaipur from May 13 to 15 and around 400 Congress leaders will participate.

(With Agency Inputs)