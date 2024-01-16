trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2710386
NewsIndia
AYODHYA RAM MANDIR

'Sonia, Rahul Anti-Hindu...':Himanta Biswa Sarma Accuses Congress of Politicising Ram Temple Ceremony

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and other senior leaders ‘respectfully declined’ the invitation to the ceremony at Ayodhya, alleging that the BJP is using it as a ‘political project’ for electoral benefits.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Jan 16, 2024, 07:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Sonia, Rahul Anti-Hindu...':Himanta Biswa Sarma Accuses Congress of Politicising Ram Temple Ceremony

New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday blamed the Congress for giving a political colour to the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya by not attending it. Sarma, who leads a BJP-led coalition in the state, said that the rest of the country sees the event as a celebration of India’s culture and heritage.

He made this remark after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in Nagaland that his party finds it hard to participate in the January 22 ceremony as the BJP and the RSS have made it a “political event” focused on Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will be present there.

“Rahul Gandhi could have gone there and it would have remained a non-political event. We welcome you to join us in this auspicious occasion. But you and your colleagues have chosen to stay away, thus making it a political issue which it was not,” Sarma said at a press meet.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and other senior leaders ‘respectfully declined’ the invitation to the ceremony at Ayodhya, alleging that the BJP is using it as a ‘political project’ for electoral benefits and claiming that religion is a ‘personal affair’.

“Rahul and Sonia Gandhi are politicising the event because of their anti-Hindu mindset. Only the Congress party is tarnishing an event which is otherwise seen as a victory of Indian civilisation,” Sarma added.

Rahul Gandhi, who was in Nagaland for Bharati Jodo Nyay Yatra, said that the BJP and the RSS are adding an “election flavour” to the event and that is why Congress cannot attend it.

“Everyone will go, pay respects to Ram Lalla and come back. I don’t think anyone will give any political or anti-Congress speech. For others, it is a triumph of Indian civilisation,” Sarma said.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why propaganda before Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha?
DNA Video
DNA: Has the system failed in West Bengal?
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi begins 11-day ‘anushthan’ for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
DNA Video
DNA: Will Atal Setu become a boon for Mumbai?
DNA Video
DNA: All about Atal Setu Bridge
DNA Video
DNA: Sting Operation on trade of fake medicines
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News 'Operation D' Exposes Fake Medicine Syndicate
DNA Video
DNA: Government guidelines regarding admission in ICU
DNA Video
DNA: Golden 'door' in Ram Mandir
DNA Video
DNA: Big Win for Eknath Shinde