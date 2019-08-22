Sonia to address Congress party workers in Delhi to celebrate Rajiv Gandhi's life

New Delhi: As a part of celebrations to commemorate former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's 75th birth anniversary, interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi will address a gathering of leaders, party workers from across the country and artists among others at a special event in the national capital on Thursday.

This will be the first event in the series of programs as a part of celebrations.

The event which will take place at KD Jadhav Indoor Stadium at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium Complex would include display and depictions of Rajiv Gandhi`s life and time through audio-visuals, paintings and digital displays.

It would also set into motion various events and programmes to be organised across the country under the theme of 'Rajiv@75`.

Earlier on August 20, several top Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul and party’s general secretary Priyanka paid tributes to the former PM at ‘Veer Bhumi’in New Delhi.

Former president Pranab Mukherjee, former vice-president Hamid Ansari and former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh also attended the prayer meeting at Veer Bhumi.

All party state units across the country have been holding various events. The Indian Youth Congress is holding a nationwide blood donation camp where senior Congress leaders are expected to participate.