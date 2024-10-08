Sonipat Assembly Election Result Live Updates: The Sonipat Assembly constituency in Haryana held elections on October 5, 2024. As one of the 90 Vidhan Sabha constituencies in the state, Sonipat plays a key role in northern India. A total of 12 candidates are contesting from the 31-Sonipat (General) Assembly constituency in the 2024 Haryana Assembly election.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, Surender Panwar of the Indian National Congress (INC) won the seat, securing 79,438 votes, while BJP's Kavita Jain received 46,560 votes. Panwar's victory margin was 32,878 votes, accounting for 24.63% of the total vote. The INC's vote share stood at 59.51%.

In 2014, Kavita Jain of the BJP had won the seat, defeating Dev Raj Diwan of the INC by a margin of 25,810 votes, with a 20.8% lead and a 45.79% vote share.

Similarly, in 2009, Kavita Jain triumphed over Anil Kumar Thakkar of the INC by 2,657 votes, representing 3.25% of the total votes. The BJP had a vote share of 46.43% at the time.

Sonipat, an urban constituency located in Haryana's Sonipat district, is part of the northern region of India. A total of 12 candidates were in the fray for the Sonipat Assembly seat in the 2024 Haryana Assembly election: Devinder Gautam (AAP), Dharambir Foji (IND), Dr Kamlesh Kumar Saini (IND), Ishwar Singh Rathee (SUCIC), Nikhil Madaan (BJP), Pawan Sanatani (RJAVP), Rajesh (ASPKR), Rajiv Verma (CPI), Ramesh Khatri Lamberdar (IND), Sardharam Singh (INLD), Surender Panwar (INC), Sushil Kumar Manav (YTP).

Stay Tuned For Live Updates:

9:20 AM: INC's Surender Panwar Leads As Per Early Trends

The vote counting has started in Sonipat, Haryana. The early trends show INC's Surender Panwar in the lead, with YUGTP's Sushil Kumar Manav in second place