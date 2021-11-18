Sonu Sood Hands Best Immigration Consultants Award to Nationwide Visas

On October 30th, International Fame Awards conducted third edition of their award ceremony. The highlight of the show was Bollywood actor and humanitarian, Mr. Sonu Sood who hosted the event and presented the awards.

Amongst the important awards was the one given to Mr. Rajiv Arora (founder and CEO, Nationwide Immigration Services) for the outstanding service that his company is providing in the Indian immigration industry. He was presented with the Team Brand Icon award for Best Immigration Consultants in India.

The event took place in Chhatarpur, New Delhi as a reception culminating in an award show. Amongst the winners was Nationwide Immigration Services that has been recognised for impeccably serving thousands of immigration aspirants in India and aboard for more than a decade now. The company has seen exponential growth since its establishment and has made thousands of dreams come true.

With primary focus on PR immigration and visa solutions, Nationwide Visas deal in all kinds of visa categories for major countries of the world. It offers improved options for those seeking to permanently immigrate under the business, residency-by-investment, or citizenship-by-investment categories. Work and family related visa categories too are amongst their top-notch services. The company already has a niche in Canada Immigration Services and helps applicants seek residency under all immigration pathways.

Mr. Rajiv Arora said that the company is expected to see more boost in its growth as their demand in the market is growing consistently. He explains, “with more and more youth understanding the significance of better education, health and overall standards of living abroad, we are receiving immigration applications at an unexpected rate. I think I can safely credit the exceptional team of visa professionals at Nationwide who work tirelessly and efficiently, considering every client as our priority. Professionalism, accuracy, consistency are the ethics that we are driven by and this has led us to develop a remarkable presence in the market".

Foreign governments have always encouraged skilled professional, investments and company innovations that help promote the expansion of their domestic economies to ensure market stability. As India has a growing number of seasoned business owners and young entrepreneurs looking for new ways to expand their businesses, immigration has emerged as a viable alternative for those looking to start a new business or invest in an existing one in another country. Through assistance and support at every step of the application procedure, Nationwide Immigration Services has successfully enabled immigration for hundreds of businessmen, investors and skilled individuals.

Earlier too, Nationwide Visas have earned honourable mention by Forbes for being one of the top immigration consultants in Indian market and have been awarded Best Immigration Consultants in India for Canada along with Most Trusted Visa Brand in India (2018). As the world is actively recovering from the pandemic, immigration mobility is supposed to take a full swing again. However, the immigration environment has always been in a volatile state and only the companies that have deep rooted presence and success have been able to sustain. With their track record, Nationwide Visas have been able to do that and hence the repeated recognition given to the company.

-Brand Desk Content